Record-breaking June and first half of 2024 for Katowice Airport

Katowice Wojciech Korfanty International Airport experienced its best June and first half-year in history, reflecting significant growth in passenger traffic.

June 2024 Highlights:

Total Passengers : 749,177, up 13.7% from June 2023.

: 749,177, up 13.7% from June 2023. Regular Flights : 285,222 passengers, a 5.9% increase. Popular destinations included Dortmund, London (Luton and Stansted), Catania, and Milan-Bergamo.

: 285,222 passengers, a 5.9% increase. Popular destinations included Dortmund, London (Luton and Stansted), Catania, and Milan-Bergamo. Charter Flights : 462,285 passengers, an 18.9% increase. Top destinations were Antalya, Hurghada, Marsa Alam, Heraklion, and Djerba.

: 462,285 passengers, an 18.9% increase. Top destinations were Antalya, Hurghada, Marsa Alam, Heraklion, and Djerba. Daily Records : Surpassed previous daily passenger records three times, peaking at 31,945 on June 23.

: Surpassed previous daily passenger records three times, peaking at 31,945 on June 23. Flight Operations: 5,344 take-offs and landings, a 6.2% rise from 2023.

First Half of 2024 Highlights:

Total Passengers : 2,615,909, up 16.5% from the same period in 2023.

: 2,615,909, up 16.5% from the same period in 2023. Regular Flights : 1,443,701 passengers, a 5.3% increase.

: 1,443,701 passengers, a 5.3% increase. Charter Flights : 1,164,890 passengers, a 34.8% increase.

: 1,164,890 passengers, a 34.8% increase. Flight Operations: 21,364 take-offs and landings, a 9.3% rise.

Infrastructure and Future Plans:

New Facilities : Opened an additional arrivals hall and added 757 new parking spaces.

: Opened an additional arrivals hall and added 757 new parking spaces. Expansion Plans : Preparing specifications for a new central passenger terminal, with a designer tender expected to be announced later this year.

: Preparing specifications for a new central passenger terminal, with a designer tender expected to be announced later this year. Passenger Forecast: Expected to handle over 6 million passengers in 2024, surpassing the 2023 record of 5.6 million.

Artur Tomasik, President of the Upper Silesian Aviation Group (GTL S.A.), emphasized the airport’s continuous development to meet the growing passenger demand, with expectations to handle approximately 830,000 passengers in both July and August. Katowice Airport remains a leader in charter traffic and a major cargo airport in Poland.