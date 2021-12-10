Passenger traffic increased sharply at Katowice Airport in November

During the eleventh month of 2021, 168 004 passengers, 143 296 more (+580.0%) than last year, travelled via the regular and charter network at Katowice Wojciech Korfanty Airport.

On regular flights offered by Wizz Air, Ryanair, LOT Polish Airlines and Lufthansa, 123 627 persons, 109 881 more (+799.4%) in comparison with the same time period in 2020, were handled. The most popular regular routes in November: Dortmund (21.8 thousand passengers), London-Stansted (7.6 thousand), London-Luton (7.5 thousand), Cologne-Bonn (6.4 thousand) and Eindhoven (5.4 thousand).

On charter flights handled for travel agencies, 40 699 passengers were noted, i.e. 30 186 more (+287.1%) than last year. Passengers most often travelled from Katowice Airport to the following charter destinations: Hurghada (8.9 thousand passengers), Marsa Alam (7.5 thousand), Antalya (5.7 thousand), Sharm El Sheikh (2.6 thousand) and Cancun (2.0 thousand). In November, 2 416 aircraft take-offs and landings were noted at Katowice Airport, i.e. 1 158 more (+92.0%) than in 2020.

“During the eleventh month of 2021, passenger traffic at Katowice Airport achieved 57 per cent of the result noted in November 2019, when 290 thousand travellers were handled. When it comes to regular traffic, November was dominated by Ryanair. The Irish airline handled 60 thousand passengers on routes to/from Katowice Airport. In comparison, the second most prominent low-cost airline with an established base at Katowice Airport, Wizz Air, served 54 thousand travellers,” said Artur Tomasik, President of the Management Board of the Upper Silesian Aviation Group (GTL SA), the company managing Katowice Airport.

From January to the end of November, 2 164 544 passengers travelled to/from Katowice Airport, 763 549 more (+54.5%) than in 2020. In eleven months, 900 717 persons were handled on regular flights, i.e. 66 239 fewer (-6.8%) than in the same time last year. 1 251 500 travellers were served on charter flights, 835 482 more (+200.8%) than in 2020. From January to the end of November, 26 492 aircraft take-offs and landings were noted, i.e. 5 714 more (+27.5%) than last year.

“Unfortunately, a lot of European countries are introducing new sanitary rules in December; such a tendency is likely to have a negative impact on the number of handled passengers. Changes are to be introduced, among others, in Poland. From 15 December 2021 (Wednesday), all passengers travelling from Non-Schengen countries will have to take a coronavirus test not less than 24 hours before crossing the Polish border. As a result of new regulations, we will conclude 2021 with a couple of thousand handled passengers fewer than we estimated. Right now, we aim to end 2021 with 2.2-2.3 million served travellers. Unfortunately, it appears that the upcoming months will once again be difficult for the aviation industry. Reconstruction of traffic is continuously constrained by next waves of the coronavirus; they result in uncertainty, new sanitary regulations and, consequently, lower interest in air travels,” emphasised Artur Tomasik, President of GTL SA.

Katowice Airport is among the biggest regional airports in Poland. In 2019, record-breaking 4.84 million passengers flew via its network; 2 million of them travelled on charter flights. The forecast for 2020 assumed that 5.5 million travellers would be handled. Ultimately, due to the coronavirus pandemic, 1.44 million passengers travelled to/from Katowice Airport last year. The airport is the country leader in the area of charter traffic and the regional leader in the area of cargo traffic.

Pyrzowice, 9 December 2021