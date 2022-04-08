Passenger traffic at Katowice airport: summary of March and the first quarter of 2022

The Upper Silesian Aviation Group (GTL SA) – the company managing Katowice Wojciech Korfanty International Airport in Pyrzowice – has summarized passenger traffic results for March and the first quarter of 2022.

PASSENGER TRAFFIC: MARCH 2022

During the third month of 2022, Katowice Airport handled 184 279 passengers, i.e. 154 520 more (+519.2%) than in March 2021. Passenger traffic in March 2022 was 72% of the best third month in the history of the airport, i.e. March 2018, when 254 thousand passengers travelled via the Katowice Airport network.

In March, Wizz Air, Ryanair, LOT Polish Airlines and Lufthansa carried 130 954 travellers on regular flights to/from Katowice Airport, 126 009 more (+2 548.2%) than the year before. Passengers most often travelled via the following regular routes: Dortmund (22 646 passengers), London-Luton (9 840), London-Stansted (9 744), Eindhoven (7 425) and Cologne-Bonn (6 861).

52 695 persons were handled on charter flights offered by travel agencies, i.e. 28 108 more (+114.3%) than in March 2021. In March 2022, the following holiday routes were the most popular: Hurghada (10 738 passengers), Marsa Alam (9 364), Antalya (3 836), Punta Cana (2 434), Cancun (2 073).

During the third month of 2022, aircraft took off and landed at Katowice Airport 2 731 times, that’s 1 649 operations more (+152.4%) than in March 2021.

“In spite of the war between Ukraine and the Russian aggressor, passenger traffic is rebuilding after the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. In March, the passenger traffic result was 75% of the one achieved before the pandemic. We expect this tendency to continue throughout April, especially since May is around the corner; it’s when the peak charter season begins,” said Artur Tomasik, President of the Board of GTL SA, the company managing Katowice Wojciech Korfanty Airport.

PASSENGER TRAFFIC: FIRST QUARTER OF 2022

From January to the end of March 2022, Katowice Airport handled 466 586 passengers, i.e. 397 713 more (+577.5%) than during the first quarter of 2021. The result for passenger traffic achieved during the first three months of 2022 is 65% of the best result for the same time period in 2018, when 712 454 persons travelled to/from Katowice Airport.

317 368 passengers flew to/from Katowice Airport on regular routes, i.e. 296 326 more (+1 408.3%) than during the first three months of 2021. The following destinations were the most popular: Dortmund (49 968 passengers), London-Luton (25 119), London-Stansted (22 931), Eindhoven (18 269) and Cologne-Bonn (17 629).

147 395 passengers were handled on charter flights, i.e. 100 669 more (+215.5%) than last year. Travellers most often flew to: Hurghada (30 391 passengers), Marsa Alam (28 662), Antalya (11 726), Punta Cana (8 302) and Puerto Plata (6 173).

From January to the end of March, aircraft performed 6 610 takeoff and landing operations, i.e. 3 917 more (+145.5%) than during the first three months of 2021.

“Good beginning of 2022 in passenger traffic has improved GTL SA’s financial situation. It’s important, as we’re planning further investments. We’re going to build a new road system at Katowice Airport; the project is connected with the construction of a railway bridge for line 182 Tarnowskie Góry – Zawiercie, which will go over road 913. Apart from our company, the Province Roads Authority and PKP Polskie Linie Kolejowe S.A. are involved in the investment. Another investment is the construction of a second cargo terminal. We want to have a construction project ready this year, and commence construction works in 2023,” said Artur Tomasik, President of the Board of GTL SA.

Pyrzowice, 8 April 2022