Passenger traffic at Katowice airport: record-breaking June and first half of the year

The Upper Silesian Aviation Group (GTL SA) – the company managing Katowice Wojciech Korfanty International Airport in Pyrzowice, Poland – has summarised passenger traffic for June and the first six months of 2023.

During the sixth month of 2023, 658,972 passengers travelled via the regular and charter network of flights available at Katowice Wojciech Korfanty Airport. It was the busiest June in the history of the airport; the result achieved in June 2019, when 583,443 travellers were served at Katowice Airport, has been surpassed. Last month, 269,202 passengers travelled on regular flights handled by Wizz Air, Ryanair, LOT Polish Airlines and Lufthansa; 388,682 persons flew on charter flights.

With June, the first half of 2023 has concluded. In six months, 2 245 945 passengers were handled at Katowice Airport; it was the best first half of the year in the history of the airport. The previous record-breaking result for traffic in January-June was noted in 2019, when 2,027,927 passengers were served at Katowice Airport. During the first half of 2023, 1,370,802 passengers travelled via the regular network of flights at Katowice Airport; 864,099 travellers were noted on charter flights. Between January and the end of June 2023, passengers most often flew on regular flights to Dortmund, London-Luton, London-Stansted, Eindhoven and Frankfurt. In charter traffic, the following destinations were the most popular: Antalya, Hurghada, Marsa Alam, Rhodes and Heraklion.

“When it comes to passenger traffic, 2023 will definitely be the best year in the history of Katowice Airport. Air carriers and travel agencies continuously improve their offers at Katowice Airport; such a tendency concerns both this year’s summer and “Winter 2023/2024” schedules. This year’s result for the number of passengers handled at Katowice Airport may be considerably better than the, already record-breaking, forecasts from the beginning of the year,” said Artur Tomasik, the President of the Board of the Upper Silesian Aviation Group (GTL SA).

Pyrzowice, 14th July 2023