Large increase in passenger traffic at Katowice airport in October 2021

During the tenth month of 2021, 265 728 passengers, 172 596 more (+185.3%) than last year, travelled via the Katowice Wojciech Korfanty Airport regular and charter network.

Wizz Air, Ryanair, LOT Polish Airlines and Lufthansa handled 148 413 travellers, 98 887 more (+199.7%) than in October 2020, on routes to and from Katowice Airport.

During the tenth month of 2021, the most popular regular routes were: Dortmund (26.2 thousand passengers), London-Luton (10.1 thousand), Cologne-Bonn (7 thousand), Eindhoven (6.8 thousand) and London-Stansted (6 thousand). 116 408 passengers, i.e. 73 547 more (+171.6%) than last year, travelled on charter flights handled for travel agencies.

Among the most popular charter routes were: Antalya (34.2 thousand passengers), Hurghada (12.1 thousand), Marsa Alam (11.5 thousand), Rhodes (5.9 thousand) and Heraklion (5.4 thousand). In October 2021, 3 425 aircraft take-offs and landings, 1 593 more (+86.9%) than last year, were noted at Katowice Airport.

From January to the end of October, 1 996 540 passengers were handled at Katowice Airport, i.e. 620 253 more (+45.1%) than during the first ten months of 2020. 777 090 passengers, i.e. 176 120 fewer (-18.5%) than in 2020, travelled on regular flights. 1 210 801 passengers were handled on charter flights, i.e. 805 296 more (+198.6%) than last year. From January to the end of October 2021, 24 076 aircraft take-offs and landings were noted, i.e. 4 556 more (+23.3%) than in 2020.

“The aviation industry is still affected by the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic; unfortunately, it appears that its impact will still be felt in the upcoming years. We are still far from a stable reconstruction of passenger traffic, because we are dealing with the pandemic, which currently has a considerable impact on supply and demand. In October 2021, we handled 265 thousand passengers, approximately 73% of the result achieved in October 2019, when 359 thousand passengers travelled to and from Katowice Airport. Since January, nearly 2 million passengers travelled via our network; over 1.2 million passengers were handled on charter flights. During the last two months of 2021, approximately 300-350 thousand passengers are expected to be handled; resultantly, we will conclude the year with 2.3 million passengers,” said Artur Tomasik, President of the Management Board of the Upper Silesian Aviation Group (GTL SA), the company managing Katowice Airport.

Katowice Airport is the biggest regional cargo airport in Poland. In 2019, record-breaking 4.84 million passengers flew via its network; 2 million of them travelled on charter flights. The forecast for 2020 assumed that 5.5 million travellers would be handled. Ultimately, due to the coronavirus pandemic, 1.44 million passengers travelled to/from Katowice Airport last year. The airport is the country leader in the area of charter traffic and the regional leader in the area of cargo traffic.