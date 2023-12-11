Koleje Slaskie introduces S9 train line, connecting Czestochowa to Tarnowskie Góry via Katowice Airport

Katowice Airport announces the commencement of a new train line, S9, by Koleje Slaskie, connecting Czestochowa and Tarnowskie Góry, passing through Katowice Airport. This introduction marks a significant milestone for transportation in the region, offering a new mode of travel for passengers and employees to access the airport.

The line operates with 20 trains daily, seven days a week, stopping at various stations along the route. The S9 line uses modern “Elf 2” trains and introduces special fares for travel to Katowice Airport from different points along the route.

This development is particularly crucial as it connects Katowice Airport, previously inaccessible by train, benefiting both passengers and the growing workforce at the airport.

Additionally, plans for future expansions, including a new central passenger terminal and a multimodal interchange centre, aim to integrate air, road, and train transportation in the region by the end of the decade.