Katowice Airport unveils ambitious investment plan for 2024-2028, including new central passenger terminal

The Upper Silesian Aviation Group (GTL SA) has unveiled a comprehensive investment program for Katowice Airport spanning 2024-2028. The ambitious plan encompasses the expansion of all airport sectors, introducing a new central passenger terminal, a multimodal goods and fuel delivery hub, a fourth hangar, a second cargo terminal, and more. The primary focus is on enhancing passenger experience and accommodating the projected growth in air traffic.

Key Points:

Central Passenger Terminal: The cornerstone of the investment program is the construction of a central passenger terminal covering 49,000 m2, equipped with jet bridges. Set to the east of existing terminals, the two-story structure will house check-in and arrivals on the ground floor, while central security, passport control, and departures will occupy the +1 floor. A 270-metre tunnel will connect the terminal to the “Pyrzowice Lotnisko” railway station. Passenger Traffic Forecasts: Based on forecasts, Katowice Airport anticipates serving approximately 7.5 million passengers by 2028 and aims for 10 million passengers in 2033. These projections drive the need for expanded infrastructure to handle growing passenger traffic comfortably. Outside Car Parks and Multi-Storey Car Park: With the expected increase in passenger traffic, GTL SA plans to add around 8,000 new parking spaces. A multi-storey car park, initially offering 1,500 spaces, will be erected by 2028 and connected to the central terminal. Cargo and Maintenance Facilities: Plans include a fourth hangar (H4) and a second cargo terminal, enhancing the airport’s capabilities for aircraft maintenance and cargo operations. These developments aim to accommodate a yearly throughput of approximately 75,000 tonnes. Multimodal Goods and Fuel Delivery Hub: An investment in the south-eastern part of the airport will house a hub with an unloading railway siding, allowing for the loading and unloading of goods and fuel. This project, supported by the European Union under the “Connecting Europe” Facility, is expected to be operational by June 2026. New Infrastructure: Construction of the central passenger terminal will necessitate the relocation of the Airport Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) unit. A new crisis management centre, including an ARFF building, will be constructed. Facilities for the airport’s transportation and operations departments will also be relocated to accommodate the new multi-storey car park. Financing: The estimated total cost of the investment program is approximately PLN 1.5 billion, with PLN 950 million allocated to the central passenger terminal. Financing is planned through a combination of own funds, commercial credit, capital increase, and a European Union grant.

Katowice Airport aims to reinforce its position among European airports, with a dynamic expansion strategy designed to benefit the regional economy and its residents. The comprehensive investment program reflects the commitment to sustainable development and anticipates meeting the demands of increased passenger traffic in the coming years.