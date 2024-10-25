Katowice Airport sets new winter record: 70 routes to 61 airports in 34 countries for 2024/2025 season

Katowice Airport is launching its Winter 2024/2025 season on October 27, featuring 70 regular and charter routes to 61 airports across 34 countries.

Regular flights, operated by airlines such as Wizz Air, Ryanair, LOT, and Air Dolomiti, include new service to Reggio Calabria, Italy, bringing the total to 36 routes in 16 countries. Key destinations in Italy, Spain, the UK, and Germany will be served, alongside routes to diverse locations such as Cyprus, Malta, and the UAE.

For winter holiday travel, charter options will expand to 34 routes across 21 countries, including new destinations: Bahrain, Goa, and La Romana in the Dominican Republic. A total of nine direct long-haul routes will allow nonstop travel to far-flung destinations like Cuba, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Katowice Airport expects to handle 1.7 million passengers, including 550,000 charter travellers, a record-breaking increase from last season.