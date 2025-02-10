Katowice Airport reports record-breaking passenger traffic in January 2025

Katowice Airport handled 357,723 passengers in January 2025, marking a 16.3% increase over last year and setting a new record for the month.

Regular flight traffic saw a slight 1.5% decline (208,313 passengers), while charter traffic surged by 43% (136,154 passengers). The airport also recorded 3,005 aircraft movements, up 11.6% year-on-year.

President Artur Tomasik highlighted strong financial results in 2024, with PLN 49M gross profit and PLN 110M EBITDA, supporting a PLN 1.5B investment programme (2024–2032). The airport aims to handle 7 million passengers in 2025, reinforcing its position as Poland’s leading charter hub and a key regional airport.