Katowice Airport reports record-breaking November and exceeds six million passengers in 2024

Katowice Wojciech Korfanty International Airport achieved its best November ever in 2024, handling 351,373 passengers—an increase of 12.4% compared to November 2023.

Key performance highlights include:

Regular Flights: 221,506 passengers (+2.2%).

221,506 passengers (+2.2%). Charter Flights: 117,943 passengers (+23.7%).

117,943 passengers (+23.7%). Aircraft Movements: 2,859 takeoffs and landings (+5.6%).

For the first 11 months of 2024, the airport served a total of 6,023,541 passengers, marking a 13.7% year-over-year growth. This includes 2.89M regular flight passengers (+5.6%) and 3.1M charter flight passengers (+21.9%). Aircraft movements totaled 45,550, up by 7.2%.

On November 28, Katowice Airport surpassed 6 million passengers in a single calendar year for the first time. Airport President Artur Tomasik projects continued growth, forecasting 7 million passengers in 2025.

Katowice Airport remains a leader in Poland for charter traffic and is one of the largest regional and cargo airports in the country.