Katowice Airport registers best October in history

In October 2023, Katowice Airport in Poland experienced its best month on record, serving 500,178 passengers, a 24% increase from October 2022.

Regular flights saw 7.7% more passengers, primarily on routes to Dortmund, London, Frankfurt, and Eindhoven. Charter flights surged by 51.3%, with destinations like Antalya, Hurghada, and Rhodes being popular.

Overall, the airport saw 13.9% more aircraft take-offs and landings compared to the previous year. The President of the Upper Silesian Aviation Group highlighted the airport’s role in Poland’s transportation system, with plans for significant investments to improve capacity, including a new main passenger terminal.

From January to October 2023, the airport handled nearly 5 million passengers, marking a 27% increase from the same period in 2022.