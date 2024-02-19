Katowice Airport records over 300,000 passengers in January 2024, setting new milestone

Katowice International Airport, managed by the Upper Silesian Aviation Group (GTL SA), has achieved a record-breaking start to the year with over 300,000 passengers handled in January 2024. This marked an increase of 15.1% compared to the same period in 2023 and surpassed the previous record set in January 2020 before the pandemic.

Key airlines like Wizz Air, Ryanair, LOT Polish Airlines, and Air Dolomiti/Lufthansa contributed to the success, with 211,475 passengers on regular flights. The airport also experienced a significant rise in charter flights, serving 95,229 passengers, a 54.3% increase from January 2023.

The overall positive trend is part of Katowice Airport’s ambitious forecast, anticipating approximately 6 million passengers in 2024 and over 8 million by the end of the decade. To accommodate this growth, the airport has initiated an investment programme, including the construction of a central passenger terminal.