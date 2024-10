Katowice Airport records best September in history with over 780,000 passengers

Katowice International Airport had its best September on record in 2024, handling 782,811 passengers—a 10.9% increase compared to 2023. Scheduled flights, operated by carriers like Wizz Air, Ryanair, LOT, and Lufthansa (via Air Dolomiti), saw 302,336 passengers, up 8.4%, while charter flights grew by 12.3%, serving 478,396 passengers.

The airport achieved a milestone by serving its five millionth passenger in 2024 on September 26, reaching this mark earlier than ever before. Katowice Airport expects to surpass six million passengers by December, marking a record year. Between January and September, total passenger traffic was 5.1 million, a 14% increase from 2023. The airport remains a key hub for charter and cargo traffic in Poland.