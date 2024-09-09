Katowice Airport records best month in history with record passenger traffic in August 2024

Katowice Airport achieved its highest-ever passenger traffic in August 2024, handling 866,489 passengers, marking an 11.6% increase compared to August 2023. This surpassed the previous record set in July 2024.

Regular flights, operated by airlines like Wizz Air and Ryanair, saw 325,890 passengers, with routes to Dortmund and London being the most popular. Additionally, 537,523 passengers travelled on charter flights, particularly to destinations like Antalya and Hurghada.

From January to August 2024, the airport handled over 4.3 million passengers, and it expects to reach 6.2 million by the end of the year, setting a new annual record.