Katowice Airport reaches historic milestone: six million passengers in 2024

On November 28, 2024, Katowice Airport welcomed its six-millionth passenger, Tomasz from Olkusz, on an Enter Air flight to Tenerife. This milestone highlights the airport’s rapid growth, with forecasts predicting 7 million passengers in 2025 and 10 million by 2030.

Celebrating the event, Tomasz received gifts from Katowice Airport, Enter Air, and Baltona SA.

Katowice Airport leads in Poland’s charter traffic and ranks among the top cargo hubs. To support rising demand, a major investment programme is underway, including a new central terminal, jet bridges, expanded parking, and a multi-modal transfer hub, set for completion by 2032.