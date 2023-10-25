Katowice Airport introduces winter 2023/2024 season with 4 new routes, including one to Brussels South Charleroi

Katowice Airport has unveiled its winter 2023/2024 season, featuring 67 regular and charter routes to 35 countries. Among these routes, there are 38 regular destinations, with four new routes offered by Wizz Air, connecting Katowice Airport with Alicante in Spain, Copenhagen in Denmark, Aqaba in Jordan, and Brussels-Charleroi in Belgium.

The remaining regular routes, including popular destinations like Barcelona, Athens, and Malta, are part of Wizz Air’s extensive network. Additionally, Ryanair and LOT Polish Airlines will operate nine and one destinations, respectively.

The airport also provides an extensive charter flight network, featuring 29 routes to 20 countries and seven new positions. Passengers can enjoy direct long-haul charter flights to destinations such as the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Mexico, Thailand, Vietnam, and more, with aircraft like LOT Polish Airlines’ Boeing 787-8 “Dreamliner” and Plus Ultra’s Airbus A330-200.

Katowice Airport anticipates over 1.5 million passengers travelling during the winter season and a promising growth in charter flights. The airport has already witnessed records in daily and monthly passenger numbers in 2023 and aims for further expansion in the coming year, with forecasts suggesting over 6 million travellers in 2024.