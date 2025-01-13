Katowice Airport handles over 37,000 tonnes of cargo in 2024, eyes E-commerce hub role

By
André Orban
-
0
0

Katowice International Airport (Pyrzowice, Poland) processed 37,182 tonnes of freight in 2024, marking a 3.5% year-over-year increase and achieving its second-best annual cargo result. The airport’s top record remains 40,646 tonnes, set in 2022.

Key highlights

  • Leading operators like DHL Express, UPS, FedEx, and Lufthansa Cargo utilise Katowice’s cargo terminal, serving southern Poland.
  • A new all-cargo route to Ürümqi, China, launched in October 2024.
  • Lufthansa Cargo plans to expand operations in 2025 with regular Airbus A321F flights to Frankfurt.

Artur Tomasik, President of the Upper Silesian Aviation Group, noted that post-COVID cargo stabilisation is complete and expressed ambitions for Katowice Airport to become a regional e-commerce hub. Investments in air cargo infrastructure under the 2024–2032 development programme aim to support this goal.

As one of Poland’s largest regional airports and a leader in charter and cargo traffic, Katowice Airport continues to strengthen its market position.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.