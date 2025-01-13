Katowice Airport handles over 37,000 tonnes of cargo in 2024, eyes E-commerce hub role

Katowice International Airport (Pyrzowice, Poland) processed 37,182 tonnes of freight in 2024, marking a 3.5% year-over-year increase and achieving its second-best annual cargo result. The airport’s top record remains 40,646 tonnes, set in 2022.

Key highlights

Leading operators like DHL Express, UPS, FedEx, and Lufthansa Cargo utilise Katowice’s cargo terminal, serving southern Poland.

A new all-cargo route to Ürümqi, China, launched in October 2024.

Lufthansa Cargo plans to expand operations in 2025 with regular Airbus A321F flights to Frankfurt.

Artur Tomasik, President of the Upper Silesian Aviation Group, noted that post-COVID cargo stabilisation is complete and expressed ambitions for Katowice Airport to become a regional e-commerce hub. Investments in air cargo infrastructure under the 2024–2032 development programme aim to support this goal.

As one of Poland’s largest regional airports and a leader in charter and cargo traffic, Katowice Airport continues to strengthen its market position.