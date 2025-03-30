Katowice Airport expands for Summer 2025 with 117 routes, 11 new destinations (incl. Brussels South)

Katowice Airport’s “Summer 2025” schedule, starting March 30, will offer 117 routes to 96 airports in 32 countries, including 11 new destinations.

Wizz Air will introduce flights to Chisinau, Pisa, and Madrid, while Ryanair adds Dubrovnik, Brussels-Charleroi, and Budapest. Five new charter routes include El Alamein (Egypt), Sitia (Greece), Kutaisi (Georgia), Tabarka (Tunisia), and Oujda (Morocco).

Regular flights include 51 routes across 21 countries, with Italy as the top destination (13 routes). Charter traffic remains strong with 66 routes, making Katowice a leader in Poland’s holiday travel market.

The airport expects record-breaking traffic in summer 2025, projecting over 900,000 passengers in both July and August, with a total forecast of 7M passengers for the year.