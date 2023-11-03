Katowice Airport celebrates milestone: handling five million passengers in record-breaking year

On November 3, 2023, Katowice Airport achieved a historic milestone by handling its five millionth passenger in a single calendar year. The lucky traveller, Aleksandra, arrived at Katowice Airport from Dortmund, Germany, on a Wizz Air Airbus A320.

To mark the occasion, the five millionth passenger received various gifts, including vouchers for the Business Lounge, Fast Track, and car park from the Upper Silesian Aviation Group (GTL SA), which manages the airport. Wizz Air provided coupons for flight tickets, and Baltona SA offered additional gifts.

Artur Tomasik, the President of the Board of the Upper Silesian Aviation Group, expressed his delight at this achievement and noted that 2023 would be a record-breaking year for Katowice Airport, with an estimated 5.5 million passengers. The forecast for the following week suggests further growth, potentially reaching six million passengers. The airport’s passenger traffic has shown significant growth over the years, from one million in 2005 to five million in 2023.

GTL SA anticipates continued growth in passenger traffic and is preparing an investment program set to conclude in 2030. This programme aims to enhance the airport’s infrastructure, including the construction of a main passenger terminal with jet bridges, a new multimodal interchange station, and road system improvements. The long-term goal is to accommodate up to 10 million travellers by around 2033.