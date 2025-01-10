Katowice Airport achieves record passenger traffic in 2024

Katowice Airport marked its best year ever in 2024, handling nearly 6.39 million passengers, a 13.9% increase from 2023. This milestone was achieved on November 28, making it the first time the airport surpassed 6 million passengers in a calendar year.

  • December Highlights: 362,604 passengers, a 16.3% rise year-over-year, with strong growth in charter flights (+29.9%).
  • Annual Performance:
    • Scheduled flights: 3.11M passengers, led by routes to Dortmund, London, Catania, and Frankfurt.
    • Charter flights: 3.22M passengers (+22.2%), with Antalya, Hurghada, and Marsa Alam as top destinations.
  • Aircraft Movements: 48,505 takeoffs and landings (+7.4%).

President Artur Tomasik praised passengers and partners for the record year, forecasting growth to potentially reach 7M passengers in 2025. Katowice Airport remains Poland’s leader in charter traffic and a top regional hub.

