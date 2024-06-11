Katowice Airport achieves record passenger growth in May 2024

Over 20% increase in traffic marks best May in airport’s history

Katowice Wojciech Korfanty International Airport reported a record-breaking May 2024, with a significant 23.7% increase in passenger traffic compared to the same month in 2023. This marks the highest passenger volume for May in the airport’s history.

Passenger Traffic Highlights:

Total Passengers : 583,111, an increase of 111,667 from May 2023.

: 583,111, an increase of 111,667 from May 2023. Regular Traffic : 283,365 passengers, up 11.6%. Top destinations included Dortmund, London-Luton, London-Stansted, Catania, and Milan-Bergamo.

: 283,365 passengers, up 11.6%. Top destinations included Dortmund, London-Luton, London-Stansted, Catania, and Milan-Bergamo. Charter Traffic: 298,189 passengers, a 37.8% increase. Popular holiday destinations were Antalya, Hurghada, Marsa Alam, Djerba, and Heraklion.

Aircraft Movements:

Total Take-offs and Landings: 4,550, an increase of 15.8% from the previous year.

Year-to-Date Performance:

Total Passengers (Jan-May 2024) : 1,866,732, a 17.6% increase compared to the first five months of 2023. Scheduled Flights : 1,158,479 passengers, up 5.2%. Charter Flights : 702,605 passengers, up 47.8%.

: 1,866,732, a 17.6% increase compared to the first five months of 2023. Total Aircraft Movements (Jan-May 2024): 16,020, an increase of 10.2%.

Future Outlook:

Annual Forecast for 2024 : Expected to surpass 6 million passengers, setting a new annual record for the airport.

: Expected to surpass 6 million passengers, setting a new annual record for the airport. Position in Market: Katowice Airport remains a leading regional airport in Poland, dominating in charter traffic and being one of the largest cargo airports in the country.

Statements:

Artur Tomasik, President of the Upper Silesian Aviation Group (GTL S.A.): Highlighted the strong start to the summer season and anticipates record-breaking passenger numbers both daily and monthly, underlining the airport’s robust growth trajectory.

Katowice Airport’s impressive growth underscores its expanding influence in the region and its pivotal role in both passenger and cargo transportation.