Katowice Airport achieves record-breaking November with over 300,000 passengers

Katowice Wojciech Korfanty International Airport, managed by the Upper Silesian Aviation Group (GTL SA), reached a milestone in November 2023 by serving 312,517 passengers, marking the highest number in its history for that month.

Notably, scheduled flights by prominent carriers such as Wizz Air, Ryanair, LOT Polish Airlines, and Air Dolomiti/Lufthansa saw 216,824 travellers, with destinations like Dortmund, London-Stansted, and Abu Dhabi ranking among the most popular.

Charter flights contributed 95,316 passengers, with Hurghada, Marsa Alam, and Antalya being favoured destinations. Moreover, the airport saw a significant increase in aircraft operations by 12.5% compared to November 2022.

For the year, up to November 2023, the airport handled 5,297,287 passengers, surpassing the 2019 record by 732,000 passengers.

Artur Tomasik, President of the Board of GTL SA, expressed optimism about surpassing 5.6 million passengers for the year, highlighting the airport’s continued growth and investment plans to enhance infrastructure capacity. Throughout eleven months of 2023, the airport recorded 42,475 aircraft take-offs and landings, a 12.7% increase from the same period in 2022.