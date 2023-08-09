July 2023 best month ever with regard to passenger traffic at Katowice airport

During the seventh month of 2023, record-breaking 756 559 passengers were served at the airport. It was the best July and single month in the history of Katowice Airport; the result from July 2018, when 694 415 travellers were handled at the airport, has been surpassed.

Furthermore, for the first time in the airport’s history, more than 750 thousand travellers were served in a single month. Additionally, a new record for the number of passengers handled in a single day at Katowice Airport was set on 16 July (Sunday), when 29 426 persons were served.

In July 2023, 296 382 passengers travelled on regular flights handled by Wizz Air, Ryanair, LOT Polish Airlines and Lufthansa; 457 800 persons flew on charter flights. Dortmund, London-Luton, London-Stansted, Frankfurt and Eindhoven were the most popular regular routes, while Antalya, Hurghada, Burgas, Heraklion and Djerba were the most often chosen charter destinations.

3 002 504 travellers were served between January and the end of July 2023 at Katowice Airport. The three-millionth passenger was noted on 31 July (Monday). Never before have three million passengers been handled so quickly in the history of the airport; the record from 2019, when such a result was achieved on 15 August, has been surpassed. During the first seven months of 2023, 1 667 184 passengers travelled on regular flights, while 1 321 899 persons decided to fly on charter flights.

“July was yet another record-breaking month at Katowice Airport. The number of passengers grows in accordance with our current forecast; if no unforeseen circumstances take place, we should conclude this year with approximately 5.4 million passengers. It will be the best result in the history of Katowice Airport, and a good prognostic for 2024, when we expect the growth to continue, resulting in approximately 6 million passengers being handled,” said Artur Tomasik, the President of the Board of the Upper Silesian Aviation Group (GTL SA), the company managing Katowice Airport.

Pyrzowice, 9th August 2023