Good beginning of the year, record-breaking charter traffic at Katowice airport in January 2023

In January 2023, 267 078 passengers were handled at Katowice Airport, i.e. 126 302 more (+89.7%) in comparison with the same time period in 2022. The result for the first month of 2023 is 92% of the record-breaking January 2020, when 290,000 travellers were served at Katowice Airport.

In January 2023, a total of 202 210 passengers travelled via the network of regular flights offered by Wizz Air, Ryanair, LOT Polish Airlines, Lufthansa (since 22 January, the carrier’s flights to/from Katowice Airport are handled by Air Dolomiti) and KLM; that’s 112 554 passengers more (+125.5%) than last year. The following regular routes were the most popular in January 2023: Dortmund (31 320 passengers), London-Stansted (18 573), London-Luton (16 695), Eindhoven (10 367) and Warsaw (7 458).

In January 2023, 61 704 passengers, i.e. 11 374 more (+22.6%) than during the first month of 2022, travelled on charter flights handled for travel agencies. The following charter routes were the most popular: Marsa Alam (12 366 passengers), Hurghada (11 352), Antalya (4 219), Fuerteventura (3 753) and Gran Canaria (3 370).

In January 2023, aircraft took off and landed 2 489 times at Katowice Airport; that’s 494 operations more (+24.8%) in comparison with the first month of 2022.

“We have commenced 2023 with a record. In January, we handled nearly 62 thousand passengers on charter flights. It’s the best result for January in this segment of traffic in the history of Katowice Airport. The previous record comes from January 2022, when 50 thousand passengers travelled on charter flights to and from our airport,” said Artur Tomasik, the President of the Board of GTL SA.

