August 2023 – best month in history of Katowice airport with record-breaking passenger traffic

Katowice Airport has summarised passenger traffic for the eighth month of 2023. In the area of passenger flights, August 2023 was the best month in the history of Katowice Airport. During 31 days of August, 776 052 passengers travelled via the Katowice Airport network; the previous record for a single month, achieved in July 2023, when 756 559 travellers were handled, was surpassed by nearly 20 thousand passengers.

In August 2023, 302 448 passengers travelled on scheduled flights offered by Wizz Air, Ryanair, LOT Polish Airlines and Lufthansa; 472 210 persons flew on charter flights. Dortmund, London-Luton, London-Stansted, Frankfurt and Eindhoven were the most popular scheduled destinations. In the area of charter flights, Antalya, Hurghada, Burgas, Djerba and Marsa Alam were the most popular destinations.

From January to the end of August 2023, 3 778 556 passengers were handled at Katowice Airport; 1 969 632 travellers flew on scheduled flights, and 1 794 109 on charter flights.

“Passenger traffic at Katowice Airport grows in accordance with the forecast. In the middle of September, we will serve the four-millionth passenger in 2023. Moreover, in November – for the first time in the history of the airport – we will handle the five-millionth passenger in a single year. In the upcoming years, we are expecting further growth of passenger traffic. We should handle over 6 million passengers in 2024, 7.5 million four years later, and 10 million in approx. 2033. Such a tendency points to the need to expand infrastructure, hence our plans related to the construction of a main passenger terminal, which will be built by 2030,” said Artur Tomasik, the President of the Board of the Upper Silesian Aviation Group, the company operating Katowice Airport.

Pyrzowice, 11th September 2023