Airlines launch new regular routes from Katowice Airport to Abu Dhabi and Venice

On 27 March 2022 (Sunday), the summer schedule went live at Katowice Wojciech Korfanty Airport; consequently, airlines have launched two new regular routes.

To Abu Dhabi with Wizz Air

On 1 April 2022 (Friday) Wizz Air launched flights from Katowice Airport to Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. The route is available every Monday and Friday. On 15 January 2021, Wizz Air established its base in the capital of the UAE. During “Summer 2022,” the air carrier will offer interesting destinations from there, listing only Alexandria and Sohag in Egypt, Amman and Aqaba in Jordan, Almaty and Nur Sultan in Kazakhstan, Muscat and Salalah in Oman, and Mattala in Sri Lanka.

“The Katowice Airport – Abu Dhabi route is significant not only because it allows to quickly reach the United Arab Emirates, but also because individually organised tourist trips are becoming gradually more popular; this route allows to travel via Wizz Air’s original network of Asian and African destinations available from the air carrier’s base in the Near East,” said Artur Tomasik, President of the Board of the Upper Silesian Aviation Group (GTL SA), the company managing Katowice Airport.

To Venice with Ryanair

During the first week of the summer schedule, flights to Venice Marco Polo Airport became available at Katowice Airport. The route is handled by Ryanair three times a week: on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. In total, there are eleven routes to Italy available during “Summer 2022.” Six (Alghero, Bologna, Catania, Milan-Bergamo, Trapani, Venice) are handled by Ryanair. Five routes to this country (Alghero, Catania, Milan-Bergamo, Naples, Rome-Ciampino) are offered by Wizz Air.

“For many years, Italy has been one of the most popular destinations when it comes to regular traffic at Katowice Airport. During the record-breaking 2019 – the last year before the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic – 220 thousand passengers travelled via regular flights to Italy; it was the third most popular country when it comes to regular traffic,” said Artur Tomasik.

“Summer 2022” at Katowice Wojciech Korfanty Airport consists of 111 regular and charter routes to 90 airports in 30 countries.

Pyrzowice, 4 April 2022