A multimodal goods and fuel delivery hub with railway siding connection will be built at Katowice Airport

The project has been granted co-funding from the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency

The Upper Silesian Aviation Group (GTL SA) will soon sign an agreement with the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency for co-funding the project: “Construction of a multimodal goods and fuel delivery hub with railway siding connection at Katowice Airport.” The project will be carried out under the “Connecting Europe” Facility (CEF) 2021-2027 Military Mobility.

What goals will the construction of the delivery hub allow it to achieve?

The hub will make it possible to transport goods, including aviation fuel, and provide fuel to all aircraft operating from Katowice Airport. Thanks to the new infrastructure, road traffic will be reduced in favour of rail, allowing to support the development of a sustainable transport system. The new infrastructure will be prepared to handle alternative fuels in order to improve energy efficiency and reduce climate emissions. The multimodal goods and fuel delivery hub at Katowice Airport will be adjusted for civil-military dual use, allowing secure deliveries and continuity of operations during ongoing military operations. The entire project has an interoperable nature, meaning that the new infrastructure will be intended for use by all interested entities using the airport’s services, both civilian and military, as well as entities doing business in the region.

What will the investment consist of?

As part of the project, a railway siding connecting Katowice Airport with the Central Rail Line via railway line No. 182 Zawiercie – Tarnowskie Góry will be created. An unloading railway siding allowing to load and unload goods and fuel will be the heart of the investment; it will abut three 1000 m³ containers and two unloading stands for tank vehicles. In the area of the hub located in the restricted part of the airport, three stands with fuelling pumps for aviation fuel trucks will be created.

“The construction of the multimodal goods and fuel delivery hub with railway siding connection at Katowice Airport project is significant in terms of the safety of not only Poland, but also the entire European Union. Following the Russian aggression against Ukraine, the airport became the main humanitarian aid hub for Ukraine, which fights the Russian invader. Thanks to the investment, we will increase the cross-border mobility of the European Union armed forces and eliminate bottlenecks in the infrastructure network of member states,” said Grzegorz Puda, the Minister of Development Funds and Regional Policy.

“I wish to thank everyone involved in the realisation of this project, in particular the Ministry of Development Funds and Regional Policy. Construction of the multimodal goods and fuel delivery hub will definitely be one of the most important investments which will be carried out at Katowice Airport in the foreseeable future. The new infrastructure will strengthen Katowice Airport in the area of logistics operations,” said Artur Tomasik, the President of the Board of the Upper Silesian Aviation Group (GTL SA).

In accordance with the schedule, “Construction of a multimodal goods and fuel delivery hub with railway siding connection at Katowice Airport” should conclude in 2026. The estimated total budget of the project is PLN 95.5 million; the EU grant under the “Connecting Europe” Facility (CEF) 2021-2027 Military Mobility will constitute up to 50% of eligible costs.