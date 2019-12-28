[Video] Let L 410 Turbolet ends up next to dirt strip just after landing at Kamina Airport, DRC

On 28 December, a Let L 410 Turbolet (9S-GDX) ended up next to the dirt strip just after landing at Kamina Airport in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The 19-seater aircraft, capable of landing on short and unpaved runways and operating under extreme conditions, carried a number of deputies on board.

Luckily nobody was injured. Not the first accident at this dirt strip as on 21 June 2007, a Let-410 twin turboprop operated by Karibu Airways crashed into a swamp shortly after taking off from Kamina Airport. One passenger, Mbuyu Mibanga, a member of the National Assembly of the Democratic Republic of the Congo was killed. At least 12 more were injured, including two Congolese doctors working for the World Health Organization. (Source: wikipedia – Kamina Airport)