Total chaos at Kabul airport as thousands of Afghans and foreigners try to flee from the Taliban

Thousands of Afghan citizens have stormed Kabul Airport on Monday morning in an attempt to flee the country after Taliban militia took over the capital.

Witness report at least five people have been killed amid the chaos. The United States Army took over air traffic control and is securing the area, in order to evacuate its citizens and embassy staff.

Commercial air traffic towards and from Afghanistan has been suspended and its airspace is now uncontrolled meaning civil international aviation needs to avoid the airspace while overflying.

Several video clips of the drama appeared on social media:

