800 people said to be evacuated from Kabul on a single U.S. C-17 cargo plane

‘The War Zone” reports that amidst the chaos on Kabul airport following the Taliban invasion of the Afghan capital the U.S. Air Force packed one C-17 cargo jet with roughly 800 people and flew them to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.
RCH871 (reg. 01-0186), a Boeing C-17A Globemaster from Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, took off from Kabul a few hours ago. The aircraft’s crew apparently packed what they thought to be around 800 people into the jet’s main cargo bay and flew them to safety.
Update: can confirm this is the correct number expected to be aboard… 800 souls outbound USAF C-17A RCH871 from Kabul, Afghanistan!
Unfortunately, shortly after take-off from Kabul, two people fell to their death from the landing gear (one circulating video, that we shall not reproduce, says 3 people).
According to Boeing, a C-17’s passenger carrying capacity is officially 134 paratroopers, “80 on 8 pallets, plus 54 passengers on sidewall seats.”
