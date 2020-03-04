Two tornadoes struck central Tennessee, two fatalities and severe damage to buildings and infrastructure

Bart Noëth
On 3 March, at least two tornadoes touched down in central Tennessee, United States. One tornado struck downtown Nashville and caused about 40 buildings to collapse around the city. Before the tornado struck the city, it made a direct hit on John Tune Airport, West of Nashville. Two people died by debris.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department published these images on the damage to aircraft and infrastructure of John Tune Airport.

