Johannesburg OR Tambo Airport faces potential jet fuel shortage amid refinery setback

OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg may experience a jet fuel shortage starting 20 January 2025 due to a fire at the Natref refinery.

While the refinery’s crude distillation unit is offline until 21 February, Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) is collaborating with Natref and other stakeholders to mitigate disruptions. Deliveries of jet fuel via pipeline, rail, and alternative sources are being prioritised, with a shipment of 17,000m³ expected by 12 January and 31,000m³ scheduled for delivery by 27 January.

Acsa has assured airlines and passengers of efforts to maintain normal operations and will provide an update on 14 January.