Bush fire at Johannesburg Airport disrupts air traffic and damages two aircraft from defunct airlines

Johannesburg airport in South Africa was forced to close runway 21L/03R on 5 September after a bush fire that started in a adjacent community entered the airport premises. Emergency services were able to extinguish the fire. Not without preventing damage to two stored aircraft from defunct airlines. 

As a result of the blaze, two aircraft got damaged beyond repair. One Boeing 737-300 of former ECAir (Equatorial Congo Airlines), registered TN-AJX (ex-KLM) and one former South African Express (or SAEXpress) aircraft (registration and aircraft type currently unknown).

Bart Noëth: Bart has been working in the Belgian aviation industry since 1996. In 2021, he became a voluntary firefighter/EMT. He is spending his free time with his rugrats, girlfriend, family and friends. He loves to travel, wines and dines and supports his favourite football squad KV Mechelen. He is an Ironman 70.3 finisher and dreams of completing a full distance.
