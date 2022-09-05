Bush fire at Johannesburg Airport disrupts air traffic and damages two aircraft from defunct airlines

Johannesburg airport in South Africa was forced to close runway 21L/03R on 5 September after a bush fire that started in a adjacent community entered the airport premises. Emergency services were able to extinguish the fire. Not without preventing damage to two stored aircraft from defunct airlines.

Temporary Closure of Runway 21L/03R pic.twitter.com/x3UKgkPZ5S — ORTambo (@ortambo_int) September 5, 2022

As a result of the blaze, two aircraft got damaged beyond repair. One Boeing 737-300 of former ECAir (Equatorial Congo Airlines), registered TN-AJX (ex-KLM) and one former South African Express (or SAEXpress) aircraft (registration and aircraft type currently unknown).

Could this be the result???? pic.twitter.com/KkXrok8jKr — Kobus Smal (@Kobusthevwguy) September 5, 2022