Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737-800 overruns runway at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen Airport, Turkey

On 5 February, a Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737-800 (reg. TC-IZK) operated domestic flight PC2193 between Izmir Adnan Menderes Airport and Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport, Turkey. During landing, however, the aircraft overran the runway and crashed in a lower area behind the runway.

After the impact, the aircraft broke into several pieces. A small fire broke out, but that got extinguished quickly. According to the Turkish Ministers of Health and of Transport, one person died in a hospital after the mishap. There were 157 injured people among the 177 passengers and 6 crew members; they have been transported to 18 hospitals in the area.

At the moment of landing (on runway 06), heavy rain was reported.

The Aviation Herald reports that “According to Mode-S data the aircraft landed long and hot, 1500 meters 0.8NM before the runway threshold the aircraft was descending through 950 feet MSL (661 feet AAL at 194 knots over ground, touched down about abeam taxiways T/F (about 1950 meters past the threshold, about 1000 meters before the runway end) at about 130 knots over ground, overran the end of the runway at about 63 knots over ground“.

METAR published 28 minutes before #PC2193 landed:

LTFJ 051450Z VRB08G18KT 9999 -SHRA FEW025CB BKN036

BKN070 12/09 Q0990 NOSIG=

2 Minutes after the crash:

LTFJ 051520Z 29022G37KT 240V330 7000 -TSRA FEW017CB

BKN025 BKN070 11/09 Q0992 RESHRA NOSIG=

It’s the second mishap in a month with the Turkish airline: on 7 January 2020, another Boeing 737-800 experienced a runway excursion at the same airport.