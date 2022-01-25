[Video] Cargo building at Istanbul airport collapses under snow

Bart Noëth
A cargo building at Istanbul Airport, collapsed on 24 January after snow piled up on the roof, Turkish Airlines senior vice president media relations Yahya Üstün said. According to the spokesman, nobody got injured during the collapse.

On footage that appeared on social media, however, one person is located underneath the collapsing roof but escaped unharmed, according to the spokesman. Which seems a miracle, looking at the video.

Since yesterday, the country has been hit by a very rare snow blizzard.

Heavy snowfall severely affects air traffic at Istanbul, Turkey’s biggest airport

