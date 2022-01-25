[Video] Cargo building at Istanbul airport collapses under snow

A cargo building at Istanbul Airport, collapsed on 24 January after snow piled up on the roof, Turkish Airlines senior vice president media relations Yahya Üstün said. According to the spokesman, nobody got injured during the collapse.

On footage that appeared on social media, however, one person is located underneath the collapsing roof but escaped unharmed, according to the spokesman. Which seems a miracle, looking at the video.

Since yesterday, the country has been hit by a very rare snow blizzard. Istanbul airport is closed for most of the day and Turkish Airlines is cancelling all its flights from the airport.

İstanbul Havalimanı'nda Turkish Cargo’ya hizmet sunan tesisimizin çatısında biriken kar kütleleri ve fırtına nedeniyle çöküntü meydana gelmiştir. Oluşan durumdan hiçbir çalışma arkadaşımız zarar görmemiştir, süreç yakından takip edilmektedir.

