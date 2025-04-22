Istanbul Airport launches Europe’s first triple runway operations, cementing global aviation hub status

On April 17, 2025, IGA Istanbul Airport became the first in Europe to implement Triple Independent Runway Operations, a major leap in global aviation. This system allows for simultaneous takeoff and landing on three runways, increasing the airport’s hourly air traffic capacity from 120 to 148 movements.

Backed by Turkish Airlines and developed in coordination with aviation authorities like DHMI and Eurocontrol, the system aims to reduce delays, cut emissions, and support IGA’s long-term goal of handling 200 million passengers.

The initiative includes full integration of the Airport Collaborative Decision Making (A-CDM) system, enhanced radar, predictive analytics, and 4,500 hours of training for 500 air traffic controllers. With improved efficiency and connectivity across European airspace, Istanbul positions itself not just as a travel destination, but as a global air logistics and passenger hub.