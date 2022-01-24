Heavy snowfall severely affects air traffic at Istanbul, Turkey’s biggest airport

By
Bart Noëth
-
1
57

Heavy snowfall is currently affecting the life of thousands of people in Greece and Turkey, many parts of both countries experienced transportation difficulties due to the adverse weather.

Istanbul’s biggest airport was forced to close operations for one hour, while the airport teams carried out snow removal works on the apron, runways and taxiways. Several flights diverted to other airports.

The airport authorities hope to resume flight operations as soon as possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.