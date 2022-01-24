Heavy snowfall severely affects air traffic at Istanbul, Turkey’s biggest airport

Heavy snowfall is currently affecting the life of thousands of people in Greece and Turkey, many parts of both countries experienced transportation difficulties due to the adverse weather.

Istanbul’s biggest airport was forced to close operations for one hour, while the airport teams carried out snow removal works on the apron, runways and taxiways. Several flights diverted to other airports.

The airport authorities hope to resume flight operations as soon as possible.

Ekiplerimiz uçuş operasyonlarının yeniden başlaması için apron, pist ve taksi yolu üzerinde temizlik çalışmaları gerçekleştiriyor.✈️ Olumsuz hava şartları ve yoğun kar yağışına karşı çalışmalar tüm hızıyla devam ediyor.🌨️ pic.twitter.com/Ac0R4SHNGU — İGA Istanbul Airport (@igairport) January 24, 2022