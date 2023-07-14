Three ecological activists arrested after trespassing onto the runway of Ibiza Airport and spraying a private jet with paint

Three activists from the ecological organisation Futuro Vegetal were detained by the Civil Guard after infiltrating Ibiza Airport and spraying a private jet with paint as part of the “Jets and yachts, the party’s over” campaign.

The activists demand the banning of private jets and the reduction of luxury emissions. They urge the Spanish government to redirect subsidies from livestock farming to promote environmentally friendly alternatives.

The action temporarily halted air traffic, according to Futuro Vegetal, although the airport authority denies any disruptions.

The activists emphasise the need to adapt the food system to the climate crisis and criticise political parties for their inadequate response. They call for collective action to mitigate the effects of the climate crisis and avoid devastating scenarios.