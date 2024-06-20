Ibiza Airport reopens after bomb threat causes temporary closure and flight diversions

Ibiza airport was closed early in the afternoon due to a bomb threat, leading to the diversion of flights to alternative destinations, including Palma’s Son Sant Joan terminal.

A passenger on Ryanair flight FR8335 from Ibiza to Milan-Bergamo claimed to have a bomb, prompting a security alert and the temporary cessation of all operations at the es Codolar aerodrome. The Civil Guard arrested the passenger, and after about 45 minutes, flight activities resumed.

Ryanair confirmed the false security threat and stated that passengers were disembarked and the aircraft was searched before it was cleared to continue its journey. Delays are expected for the remainder of the day.