Runway collision at Houston Hobby between landing plane and aircraft taking off without permission

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is launching an investigation into a runway collision at William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) in Houston. The incident occurred when a twin-engine Raytheon Hawker 850HP (reg. N269AA) took off without permission on runway 22 and collided with a Cessna 510 Mustang (reg. N510HM) that was landing on intersecting runway 13R.

The Hawker sustained damage to the left winglet, while the Cessna sustained damage to the tail section. This collision led to debris on the airfield, resulting in a ground stop that impacted over 130 flights. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported among the three occupants of the Hawker or the five occupants of the Cessna. Many passengers abandoned their luggage due to the cancellations, delays, and diversions caused by the incident.

The NTSB is sending a team of six investigators to look into the collision, while it remains unclear if the pilot of the Hawker plane will face any consequences for taking off without permission.

FAA Statement A twin-engine Hawker H25B departed without permission from Runway 22 @HobbyAirport at 4 PM today when it collided with a twin-engine Cessna C510 that was landing on Runway 13 Right. No injuries have been reported. This info is preliminary & subject to change. — The FAA ?? (@FAANews) October 24, 2023