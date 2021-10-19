Corporate McDonnell Douglas MD-87 catches fire after aborted take-off Houston Executive Airport

On 19 October just after 10:00 (UTC-5), a corporate McDonnell Douglas MD-87 (registered N987AK) was supposed to depart Houston Executive Airport (TME/KTME), Texas, United States, but overran runway 36 after an aborted take-off. The aircraft skidded across the perimeter fence and ended about 300 metres further north.

Shortly thereafter, the aircraft caught fire and completely burned out. Luckily, all of the 18 passengers and 3 crew members ( two pilots and a flight attendant) managed to escape and were unharmed, except two with minor injuries.

The following images appeared on social media:

