Passenger traffic hits post-pandemic high at Hong Kong International Airport in July 2024

Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) reported a significant surge in passenger and cargo traffic for July 2024, reflecting continued recovery from the pandemic. Passenger numbers reached approximately 4.8 million, marking a 24.7% year-on-year increase, while cargo throughput grew by 14.6% to 414,000 tonnes. Flight movements also rose by 29.3% compared to July 2023, totalling 31,100.

Daily passenger traffic peaked on July 28, reaching a post-pandemic high of 173,000 passengers.

Growth was driven by increased travel in all passenger segments, with particularly strong demand for flights to and from Southeast Asia, Mainland China, and Japan.

Cargo traffic saw robust growth, led by a 16.8% rise in export cargo, with key markets including Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East contributing most to the gains.