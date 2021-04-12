Pallet containing smartphones catches fire at Hong Kong Airport

In the early morning of 11 April, a pallet caught fire on the apron at Hong Kong Airport. The shipment – containing a batch of smartphones – was about to be loaded onto a Hong Kong Air Cargo Airbus A330 destination Bangkok, Thailand.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, the cause of the fire is yet to be investigated.

Following footage appeared on social media:

Pallet full of smartphones catches fire on the apron at Hong Kong Airport. It's unknown if the cargo had already arrived or due to depart. No injuries reported. https://t.co/FDtGSh5sxd pic.twitter.com/Y8ftAQ2u0E — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@breakingavnews) April 11, 2021