Hong Kong offers free plane tickets to lure travellers

Hong Kong will offer half a million free plane tickets to lure travellers back, its leader announced on Thursday, as he launched a promotional campaign to revitalize the once thriving global hub isolated during the pandemic.

In a speech to heavyweights from the world of business and tourism, Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee announced the provision of 500,000 free plane tickets to discover the “effervescence” of the city to visitors, promising that there would be “no isolation, quarantine or restrictions“.

Ticket giveaways will begin in March, with another 80,000 for Hong Kong residents up for grabs this summer.

The government’s promotional campaign, dubbed “Hello, Hong Kong”, aims to relay “positive stories” about the Chinese special administrative region, where years of political repression, combined with health restrictions, have tarnished its reputation as an Asian economic hub.

By complying with Beijing’s “zero COVID-19” policy through its quarantines, border closures and mandatory mask-wearing, Hong Kong was largely spared the virus before the deadly spread of the Omicron variant in early 2022.

Hong Kong welcomed just 600,000 visitors in 2022, barely 1% of the number recorded in 2018.