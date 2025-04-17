Hong Kong International Airport sees steady growth in March as passenger and cargo volumes rise

Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) handled 4.81 million passengers and 33,240 flight movements in March 2025, up 10.4% and 11.5% year-on-year, respectively, according to figures released by Airport Authority Hong Kong. Growth was fuelled by rising numbers of transfer/transit passengers and strong traffic from Mainland China and Japan.

In cargo, HKIA processed 449,000 tonnes, a 4.8% increase, driven by export demand, particularly to Europe and the Middle East. Over the first quarter, passenger volume rose 15% to 14.59 million, and cargo grew 3.2% to 1.17 million tonnes.

New routes launched in March—by Cathay Pacific (Hyderabad), West Air (Dali), and Vietnam Airlines (Ho Chi Minh City)—further expanded HKIA’s regional and international connectivity.