Hong Kong International Airport reports continued growth in passenger and cargo traffic for June 2024

Passenger numbers reach post-pandemic high in July

Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) has released air traffic statistics for June 2024, highlighting significant growth at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA). The airport handled 4.3 million passengers in June, a 29.1% increase from June 2023, with flight movements up by 32.3% to 29,590.

All passenger segments, including residents, visitors, and transit passengers, saw notable growth, especially to and from Southeast Asia, Mainland China, and Japan. Cargo throughput also rose, maintaining double-digit growth for six consecutive months, with a 24.9% increase in export cargo driven by traffic to North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

For the first half of 2024, passenger volume increased by 52.8% to 25.3 million, and flight movements grew by 47.1% to 174,745. Cargo traffic saw a 17.9% rise to 2.4 million tonnes. Over a 12-month period, passenger volume surged by 125.9% to 48.2 million, and flight movements increased by 69.9% to 332,040. Cargo throughput grew by 14.8% to 4.7 million tonnes.

On 21 July, HKIA recorded over 171,000 passengers in a single day, the highest since the pandemic began. AAHK expects passenger traffic on peak days to return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2024.

HKIA was also named “Best Global Airport” for the ninth consecutive year at the 2024 Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain (AFLAS) Awards. Cissy Chan, AAHK’s Executive Director, Commercial, expressed pride in the award, emphasizing HKIA’s role as a leading global cargo hub and its commitment to enhancing cargo services and capabilities.