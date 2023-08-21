Hong Kong International Airport records continued air traffic growth in July

In July 2023, Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) reported a significant increase in air traffic figures. Passenger traffic grew by 14.9% compared to June 2023, with over 3.8 million passengers handled during the month. Daily averages surpassed 120,000 passengers, reaching 60% of pre-pandemic levels.

Flight movements and cargo throughput rose by 7.4% and 1.7%, respectively. In comparison to July 2022, passenger volume increased eight-fold, while flight movements doubled. Notably, traffic to and from Southeast Asia, Mainland China, and Japan saw substantial growth.

Cargo throughput increased by 3.8% year-on-year in July, with exports contributing significantly to the rise, particularly to North America, the Middle East, and Europe. Over the first seven months of 2023, HKIA handled 20.4 million passengers, marking a 15-fold increase from 2022, along with 94% growth in flight movements. Cargo volume declined by 4.2% to 2.4 million tonnes year-on-year.

On a 12-month rolling basis, passenger volume grew remarkably by 10 times to 24.8 million, while flight movements rose by 44.6% to 207,925. However, cargo throughput decreased by 14% to 4.1 million tonnes.

HKIA also achieved Level 3 accreditation under the Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation Program by Airports Council International (ACI). This recognition highlights the airport’s dedication to improving accessibility through technology, digital inclusion, universal design principles, and an inclusive culture for all types of disabilities. Steven Yiu, Executive Director of Airport Operations, expressed satisfaction with the accreditation, emphasizing the airport’s commitment to creating an accessible and inclusive experience for all passengers.