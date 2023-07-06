Hong Kong International Airport celebrates 25 years of excellence

Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) celebrated its 25th Anniversary today. Chairman, Board Members and Chief Executive Officer of Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK), together with the airport community, passengers and members of the public took part in the kick-off event of the celebrations at the Arrivals Hall in Terminal 1.

A series of celebratory performances was unveiled by the drums, followed by a jazz band and dance performances by airport staff from AAHK, home-based airlines and other airport companies. A youth orchestra and a local pop singer also joined the shows.

A cake-cutting ceremony was officiated by Jack So, Chairman of AAHK; Fred Lam, Chief Executive Officer of AAHK; Liu Chun-san, Acting Secretary for Transport and Logistics; AAHK’s Board Members and Executive Directors; and representatives from the home-based carriers.

Hong Kong International Airport was moved from Kai Tak to Chek Lap Kok on 6 July 1998. To celebrate this special day, three rounds of music and dance performances were staged in the terminal today. Souvenirs were given away to passengers and airport staff to share the joy.

HONG KONG, 6 July 2023, 18:30